TikTok users scramble as SCOTUS upholds US ban

Gen Z is prepping for their own social doomsday. The US Supreme Court today unanimously upheld the law forcing TikTok to part from its Chinese parent company or face a ban on US soil. With only two days until that law takes effect, users are finding creative ways to protest the government’s sanctions and bypass the impending firewall.

If TikTok shuts down its US services on Sunday, some Americans will likely turn to virtual private networks, or VPNs, which replace a device’s IP address with one from another location. Internet searches that include the words “TikTok” and “VPN” have skyrocketed in the last week, Google Trends shows. The hope is that logging into TikTok, which Washington sees as a national security threat because of its Chinese ownership, from an IP address associated with another country would allow users to access their content.

“TikTok would probably allow that,” said Karrie Karahalios, who teaches computer science at the University of Illinois. “They want people to look at the content regardless of where they are.”

AD



TikTok is “part of the popular culture right now,” she added. “If the people you talk to every day use TikTok, if you get your news from there, it’s hard to walk away.”

In an effort largely seen to poke fun at the US government, TikTokers have also flocked to another social media app with even closer ties to the Chinese government. Xiaohongshu — which translates to “little red book” — is considered the Chinese equivalent of Instagram and has topped Apple’s US App Store charts all week. The upshot — TikTok users are fighting tooth and nail to keep their beloved app, and it might work.

Meanwhile, President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to save the platform and will be sworn into office a day after the ban takes effect, with TikTok’s chief executive watching from the wings. Trump has floated ways to keep TikTok going while the Biden administration won’t enforce the ban, making it less likely that Americans will actually lose access to the social media app.