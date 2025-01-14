TikTok crisis builds unlikely ‘cyberspace bridge’ between US and China

The increased likelihood of a TikTok ban in the US — stemming from national security concerns over its Chinese ownership — is leading users to an alternative with even closer China ties.

Xiaohongshu — which translates to “little red book” in Mandarin and is considered the Chinese equivalent of Instagram — became the No. 1 app in the US this week. The overwhelmingly Chinese userbase has embraced the influx of American users who are describing themselves as “TikTok refugees.”

While the migration to Xiaohongshu may not last, experts say the shift could test Beijing’s censorship efforts as well as the US government’s ability to control Americans’ engagement with technology that has links to foreign adversaries.

More immediately, the rise of the Chinese lifestyle app in the US has provided a rare opportunity for mass cross-cultural exchange between the two superpowers.