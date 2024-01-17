2023 was one of the safest years for flying, but Boeing’s woes persist

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was unable to fly home from Davos after his Boeing 737 aircraft was deemed unsafe to fly due to an oxygen leak that could not be repaired, Bloomberg reported.

The incident is the latest in a string of safety concerns for Boeing, with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration grounding more than 100 of its 737 Max 9 aircraft following the midair blowout of a panel on an Alaska Airlines flight on Jan. 5.

China this week said that it would delay the restart of shipments of Boeing 737 Max jets into the country. Boeing has not delivered any aircraft to China since 2019, when safety issues linked to its Max 8 planes grounded the aircraft globally.

Despite 2023 being the safest year for flying, Boeing’s safety compliance is now being probed by the FAA.