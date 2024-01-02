Japan Airlines fiery plane collision is the first real test for modern aircraft

A Japan Airlines flight arriving from Sapporo erupted into flames on Tuesday after colliding into a Japanese Coast Guard plane used for earthquake relief during landing at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport.

All 379 passengers and crew were safely evacuated from the Airbus A350, but five servicemen aboard the Coast Guard plane were killed and one was seriously injured, Japanese authorities said.

Details of the collision’s cause are yet to be released, but Japanese officials have been warning about a lack of air traffic control staffing and overburdened workers for several years now.

The collision marks the first real test for the latest generation of aircraft used for trans-continental travel, showcasing how state-of-the-art technology, design, and training proved remarkably effective in an emergency.