How Donald Trump convinced Republicans his problems were their problems — again

Donald Trump campaigned in Iowa over the weekend, but the real closing message — the one that has him up by historic margins in polling — was delivered over a thousand miles away.

“This is a political witch hunt that should be set aside!” Trump said in a courtroom in Manhattan on Thursday before being cut off by the judge in the civil fraud trial against his business. “We should receive damages for what we’ve gone through!”

Trump spent much of the final days in the run-up to January 15 in courtrooms in New York and Washington. He didn’t legally have to be there, but at this point the politics of the move were obvious: Voters reflexively rallied to him whenever he was in trouble. The more visible the trouble, the more they would rally, and the more they would donate when alerted to it with texts and emails. The judge in Manhattan was well aware of the dynamic, asking — unsuccessfully — that Trump not turn his closing remarks into a “campaign rally.”

“I want to go to all of my trials,” Trump said afterwards. “These are all set up by Biden and the Democrats. This is their new form of cheating.”

When he did arrive in Iowa, the message was much the same. “Every time the radical left Democrats, Marxists, Communists, and Fascists indict me, I consider it truly a great badge of honor, because I’m being indicted for you,” he said on Sunday in his sole in-person rally in Iowa.

Typically, the early primary and caucus states reward candidates who rack up facetime with voters. In constantly publicizing his trials, Trump found another way to connect.

“They’ve tried to stop him, and stop him, and stop him, and that man has not given up,” said Wanda Beltramea, a Trump supporter from Cedar Rapids. She’d largely ignored the rest of the GOP field, and was aghast when one canvasser showed up at her home suggesting that Trump might be struck from the ballot — which she couldn’t imagine. “It’s in God’s hands. God has the final say.”