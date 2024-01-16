Vivek Ramaswamy suspends campaign after fourth-place Iowa finish

Vivek Ramaswamy suspended his presidential campaign on Monday, after his predictions of a result that would “shock the world” never materialized.

“We did not deliver the surprise we wanted to deliver tonight,” he said at a press conference in Des Moines, shortly after 10 p.m. local time. He was on track to win a bit less than 8% of the vote. “There’s no path for me to be the next president, absent things that we don’t want to see happen in this country.”

Spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin told Semafor that he had called Donald Trump earlier to congratulate him, who praised Ramaswamy’s rise from obscurity in his own victory speech on Monday night.

In the final days before the caucuses, Ramaswamy had told crowds that he needed to stay in the race to “save Trump,” accusing a shadowy political establishment of trying to “narrow this down to a two horse race between Donald Trump and Nikki Haley.” A photo of the candidate with supporters, wearing “VOTE VIVEK SAVE TRUMP” T-shirts convinced Trump and campaign manager Chris LaCivita, who usually ignored him, to condemn him.

“All he does is disguise his support in the form of deceitful campaign tricks,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

At a Sunday stop in Ankeny, Ramaswamy blamed Trump’s “political consultants” for the attack, and told voters that he would stay in the race through the convention. Pressed on what he’d do if Trump was losing, he slightly tweaked his answer.

“It’s 100% guaranteed that I will do the right thing for this country,” he said.