The hearing was chaotic — even rowdy, at times — from the beginning. Lawmakers frequently strayed from the topic of Hunter Biden’s subpoena, with Democrats holding up a poster board with a photo of Donald Trump standing next to Jeffrey Epstein and attacking the former president for the money he made from foreign governments while in office, and Republicans displaying explicit photos of the president’s son.

At one point, Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wa.) made an unfortunate gaffe, saying that if the committee was going to talk about outrageous situations, it should discuss “the fact that President Trump incited an erection.”

She immediately caught her mistake and joked, “Maybe that too!”

GOP members were also quick to lambast Hunter Biden when they realized he was in the hearing room on Wednesday, with Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) asking “who bribed Hunter Biden to be here?”

“You are the epitome of white privilege. Coming in to the Oversight Committee, spitting in our face, ignoring a Congressional subpoena to be deposed,” she said, addressing him. “What are you afraid of? You have no balls to come up here.”

“I think that Hunter Biden should be arrested right here, right now, and go straight to jail,” she added.

Biden left the hearing room when Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) began to speak, about 30 minutes after his arrival. “Excuse me, Hunter, apparently you’re afraid of my words,” Greene said as he walked out.

After Biden left, Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) reprimanded Greene for showing “dick pics” at a past hearing. Garcia’s comments were prescient, as Greene later held up a poster board with large, censored photos she said were taken from a Hunter Biden sex tape. This was the second time Greene displayed photos of Biden that Democrats have admonished as “pornographic;” she showed similar images during a hearing last summer.