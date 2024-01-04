Epstein documents offer few revelations, spur conspiracy theories

The document dump fell short of “bombshell revelations” but some caution against dismissing it

Sources: CNN, BBC, The Miami Herald’s Julie K. Brown

News outlets reporting on the tranche of documents suggested that they were underwhelming, with CNN saying that they “did not appear to contain any bombshell revelations,” and BBC writing that they contained “no major new allegations about Epstein nor revelations about his associates.” Most of the information they contained was already made public through media reports and other court proceedings, CNN reported.

But Julie K. Brown, the Miami Herald journalist whose reporting was integral to getting Epstein arrested, cautioned against brushing off the documents. “The way the Mainstream media is dismissing the Jeffrey Epstein files reminds me how it pretty much ignored the fact that Epstein molested dozens of girls in 2008 because, well, there was no proof: nothing here behind the curtain to examine, right?” she posted on X.