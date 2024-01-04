Trump made millions from foreign governments while in office, Democrats say

Donald Trump’s businesses received at least $7.8 million in payments from 20 foreign officials and governments during his presidency, according to a report released Thursday by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee. China and Saudi Arabia topped the list as the biggest spenders.

The report argues the transactions violate the Constitution’s foreign emoluments clause, which bars federal officials from accepting money or gifts from foreign governments without congressional approval. It also cautions that the payments it identified are “likely only a small fraction” of the total amount, due to incomplete disclosures.