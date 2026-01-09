New US visa bond rules likely to slash African travel

New US rules that require Africans to post deposits of up to $15,000 are likely to deepen a trend of declining visa approvals for the continent’s travelers.

The policy was floated last year, initially targeting Malawi and Zambia. But it has expanded to impact 24 African countries, including Angola, Nigeria, and Senegal, and goes into effect this month. The Trump administration cited high overstay rates for introducing the policy, which comes amid a broader anti-immigration push.

The size of the bonds, ranging from $5,000 to $15,000, will be determined for each traveler during their visa interview process — without a guarantee of issuance. The money will only be returned after the traveler exits the US before the expiry of their visa. Nigerian businesses in particular have strong ties in America, with many of the country’s venture capital-backed startups incorporated in US states, especially Delaware.