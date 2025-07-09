US slashes visa stays for Nigerians

The US Trump administration has slashed the length of stay for Nigerian tourists and business visitors to the United States under a revised visa policy for Africa’s most populous country.

Until now, Nigerian passport holders could get a multiple entry visa that would allow them to stay in the US for up to six months at a time, over five years. That policy took effect in March 2023 to improve on the previous grant of two-year visitor visas. Nigerians who met certain criteria could even renew their US visas without needing to attend an embassy or consulate interview.

But the new direction, in which a three-month visa will only allow for a single entry, is part of a wider review of the US’s policy on issuing reciprocal non-immigrant visas, the State Department said. Revising the policy and visa criteria is in line with the need to “protect the integrity of U.S. immigration systems,” the department said on Tuesday, adding that it was working with the Nigerian government to ensure the country meets new criteria.

Nigeria does not currently issue five-year visas to US travellers, according to the Nigerian immigration agency. The Nigerian government said in 2023 that it would fully implement a five-year tourist visa validity for American citizens based on reciprocity, to enforce new bilateral agreements between both countries, but the policy did not materialize.