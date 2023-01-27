Debt funding is on the rise at African startups

Some of the most notable African venture debt deals have been included in the continent’s largest funding rounds. In 2021, logistics company TradeDepot raised $110 million in a round led by the World Bank's International Finance Corporation — with a chunk of that being debt.

Remittance and payments company MFS Africa followed suit last year: a $100 million round it closed in June was partly from debt supplied by Lagos-based Stanbic IBTC bank, and Swiss firm Symbiotics Group.

Last year was significant for the rise of debt funding as a global cash crunch spooked equity investors worried about long-term sustainability, say the report's authors. Startups needing funds for their expansion plans turned to raising debt, though it should be noted that just nine companies across the continent raised $1 billion out of the $1.5 billion total.

As with equity deals, fintech companies scooped most (45%) of the available debt, though renewable energy companies were not far behind (39%). Companies in health and education remain at the bottom of the pyramid.

One of the reasons debt financing is attractive to founders is that they can raise operational funding without necessarily having to give up more ownership of their startup. Debt financing is like a loan involving regular interest payments over the term of the agreement. Some debt can be converted to equity under certain conditions.