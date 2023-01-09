What could happen to Jair Bolsonaro after his supporters stormed Brazil's Congress?

The ongoing probes focusing on Bolsonaro include allegations that he used the federal police to protect his sons, spread falsehoods about the election, and used a digital militia to spread disinformation from within his presidential office.

The violence in the country's capital on Sunday could make prosecutors more motivated to go after Bolsonaro on charges that he helped incite the riot, Nemer said — especially now that he no longer has executive immunity.

"He could be prosecuted in any local court," Nemer said. "This is something that he fears the most."

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who defeated Bolsonaro in a close runoff election in October, blamed Sunday's invasion of the country's centers of power on Bolsonaro, saying he encouraged such behavior from his supporters in many of his speeches.

The Brazilian newspaper O Globo reported Monday that the riot has raised fears among Bolsonaro allies that he could be arrested within the next few months. They described his legal standing as extremely delicate, and are especially worried about the probes related to election misinformation and the digital militias.

Brazilian Federal Deputy Erika Hilton sent a letter to Brazil's foreign ministry Monday formally asking officials to request Bolsonaro's extradition back to Brazil.