Bolsonaro supporters storm Brazil's Congress, Supreme Court, and presidential palace

Thousands of supporters of Brazil's former president, Jair Bolsonaro, stormed the country's Congress, Supreme Court, and presidential palace on Sunday, as many called for military intervention to oust leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva who defeated Bolsonaro in a close runoff election in October.

Footage showed pro-Bolsonaro crowds breaking windows, destroying property, and taking selfies after invading the key areas of the Congressional building, the federal court, and Planalto Palace in the country's capital of Brasilia, almost exactly two years after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by pro-Trump supporters.

Bolsonaro supporters vandalize a room in Planalto Palace during a demonstration against President Lula in Brasilia on Jan. 8, 2023.

Footage from local journalists showed Bolsonaro's supporters inside the Congressional building after breaching security barriers.

Videos also showed a huge mob breaking into Brazil's Supreme Federal Court and destroying property.

Another video showed the crowds taking selfies outside the Planalto Presidential Palace which they had broken into. Footage showed broken windows and dozens of damaged chairs and tables inside the palace.

AD

The crowds reportedly prevented police from entering by using furniture as barricades, CNN Brasil reported.