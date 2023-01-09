Jair Bolsonaro's wife says he is hospitalized in Florida a day after riots in Brazil

Brazil's former president, Jair Bolsonaro, was admitted to a hospital near Orlando, Florida, due to abdominal discomfort, his wife, Michelle Bolsonaro, said on Instagram on Monday.

Reports of the 67-year-old's hospitalization comes just a day after his supporters stormed Brazil's Congress, Supreme Court, and presidential palace, wreaking havoc and destroying property, over his loss to leftist challenger Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in October.