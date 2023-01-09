Lawmakers tell ESPN to quit letting TikTok sponsor football games

REUTERS/Kirby Lee

Members of Congress are demanding that ESPN log out of its relationship with TikTok, after the Chinese social media giant sponsored the halftime shows on recent college football bowl games.

In a letter to the network shared with Semafor, Reps. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis. and Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill. write that TikTok “poses a significant threat to U.S. national security,” and that the sponsorships raise “serious questions about ESPN corporate decision-making.”

Gallagher and Krishnamoorthi — who co-sponsored a bill last year that would ban the popular video app in the United States — are asking ESPN to respond to a series of questions by the end of January, including whether the network will “commit to ending its commercial relationship with TikTok, ByteDance, and other Chinese companies determined by the U.S. government to pose national security threats.”

ESPN did not immediately return a request for comment.

TikTok spokesperson Brooke Oberwetter said in a statement to Semafor that both lawmakers “ignored our requests to brief them on our comprehensive plans to address their national security concerns.”

“We would welcome the opportunity to share how we are addressing their concerns and familiarize them with the basics of our corporate structure and our policies,” Oberwetter said.

A Gallagher spokesperson said his office planned on meeting with TikTok in the near future.