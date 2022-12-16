Democrats are dancing around a TikTok ban

REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger

Senator Mark Warner, D- Va. isn’t quite ready to ban TikTok, the ultra-popular Chinese social media app. But he also had a message to the Biden administration, which is currently reviewing it for national security concerns: Hurry up.

“I figured I wanted to give them the chance to make their case first,” Warner told Semafor. But his patience for action, he said, was “running out.”

Warner is one of several key Senate Democrats who say they’re at least open to a blanket ban on TikTok in the U.S., which keeps lawmakers up at night worrying about Chinese agents scraping data and their children up at night watching lava fail to melt ice.

For now, they’re not rushing to cosponsor a bill by Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla. that would do just that. But they also think Rubio is onto something.

Semafor spoke to six of the eight senators on the Democratic side of the Senate Intelligence Committee, none of whom ruled out supporting the bill.

One, Sen. Angus King, I-Me., an independent who caucuses with the Democrats, told Semafor he is “sympathetic” to the idea of a ban but that he needed to study the legislation further.

“I am uncomfortable about censorship but this has national security ramifications and it’s a foreign intervention in our society,” he said. “I am sympathetic, but not fully on board.”

Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo. told Semafor Rubio is “raising very important questions about TikTok and Beijing’s control of that platform and concerns about our privacy.”

And while Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa. wanted more time to review the bill, he suggested lawmakers should be prepared to get out of their comfort zone with more aggressive legislation.

“We’ve got to undertake measures that either have not been contemplated before or … deal with issues we have not dealt with before because of the threat posed by China,” he told Semafor.

The idea of banning TikTok, which is owned by Chinese parent company ByteDance, was born during the Trump administration, when the former president tried to muzzle the social media app by executive order. A court halted it and Biden ultimately revoked the executive order when he took office, instead conducting talks with TikTok about a potential deal to address their concerns.

Lawmakers in both parties still fret that data belonging to American TikTok users could end up in the hands of Chinese officials and potentially be used in surveillance or propaganda efforts. Detractors worry they could be compelled by China’s government to hand over U.S. information under a data security law.

Rubio’s bill has a Democratic sponsor in the House, Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., but not in the Senate. There’s an effort behind the scenes afoot to acquire bipartisan support in the upper chamber, however. “We’ve had conversations, but nothing to share,” a Rubio spokesperson said.