Data centers get makeovers to blunt NIMBY criticism

Tech companies are swapping concrete bunkers for designer data centers. In response to community pushback over the buildout, they’re tapping architects to make over the facilities powering the AI boom.

For its part, Gensler, the design firm tagged to help with JPMorgan’s splashy new Manhattan headquarters, says the number of its employees who work on data centers jumped by 40% in the last year.

Gensler is designing a data center in the Netherlands with vertical gardens. Another one in Phoenix, Arizona, has a rust orange facade that looks more like a modern art museum than metal warehouse — and comes with a two-acre community park. Facilities planned for Alberta, Canada, will use wood-colored exteriors to blend more seamlessly into the heavily wooded area.

Rendering of data center in Alberta, Canada. Courtesy of Gensler.

Traditionally, data centers are large, rectangular buildings with little architectural flair. And while the outrage around them has mostly centered on energy and water usage, local protests have flared up by people who don’t want to look at what some neighbors refer to as “ugly” eyesores.

That image has contributed to the fury around data center expansion across political lines. And municipalities have begun making demands regarding their appearances. “When we’ve seen municipalities push back, the clients are very, very willing to do what they ask,” said Gensler’s head of its data center practice, Jackson Metcalf.

By investing in optics, tech companies may blunt some of that backlash.

“Many of our clients are finally coming to terms with [the fact that] they’re going to have to do a little more, but they’ve also realized that architecture is like the lowest cost of all the different disciplines of data centers,” Metcalf said.