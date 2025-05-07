NIMBYism hits US AI infrastructure buildout

MANASSAS, Va. — At a recent Prince William County meeting in Virginia, 71-year-old Elizabeth Martorana described living in a development area for Amazon, Microsoft, and Google data centers: “It’s like living in hell.”

Martorana’s retirement community sits within a few miles of more than 20 proposed data center parks under various stages of development, and is adjacent to a proposed AI campus expected to be the largest in the world once operational. Dump trucks crowd the roads, workers level trees, and the skyline is filled with a spaghetti of transmission lines. In the next town over, she said, she’s heard that the constant humming from the facilities is driving people crazy. Martorana told Semafor the buildout in her area is “the biggest preventable environmental and humanitarian travesty.”

In the high-stakes AI race, tech companies are straining to pay the hundreds of billions in capital expenditures and moving mountains to procure the elusive GPUs required to calculate the largest math equations humanity has ever seen. The biggest hurdle, though, may turn out to be the same obstacle that has long stymied the development of everything from housing to public transportation: the neighbors. Complaints revolve around the annoying noise permeating through nearby homes, schools, and parks. And residents just don’t want to look at the brightly lit, endlessly long, gray complexes that power products like ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini — and they say are erasing the character of their neighborhoods.

In cities like Memphis, Tennessee, and Fayetteville, Georgia, local citizens are fighting to stop companies like xAI, Blackstone, and Equinix from breaking ground, potentially hindering the rapid expansion of compute power that companies need to meet AI demand and increase their models’ capabilities. These efforts are also colliding with ongoing debates across the country on permitting reform and the NIMBY versus YIMBY battles roiling communities. At the same time, the US is counting on the domestic buildout of data centers to maintain its technological edge against China, which is also racing to expand its AI infrastructure and has fewer regulatory or civic hurdles.

Northern Virginia, where Martorana lives, is where much of the US infrastructure buildout is taking place. It has an existing ecosystem for data centers, an AI-supportive governor, a robust fiber optic network, and available land. But some projects are running up against opposition from locals, with some of them suing the county and data center firms — including Blackstone-owned QTS Realty Trust and Compass Datacenters — over the expansion. They are also voting tech sympathizers out of official positions and protesting nearly every new facility during town hall meetings. Locals are hounding companies to make their existing data centers quieter and better hidden.

The outcry hasn’t sent companies packing, but it has slowed the full-steam-ahead approach big tech has benefited from in recent years. Among the biggest setbacks in the state are the $26 billion QTS and Compass project tied up in court, and a $12 billion campus by Culpeper Acquisitions that has been delayed.

Courtesy of Dale Browne

The AI companies say they are trying to be good neighbors. They have made improvements to their facilities, donated to community organizations, sponsored local job training programs, and built parks. Amazon alone has pumped $75 billion into Northern Virginia since 2011, adding $24 billion to the state’s gross domestic product in that time, according to the company.

“We connect and listen to residents and local leaders by taking their feedback and incorporating that input directly into our development and operational processes to improve our data center community presence,” Kevin Miller, Amazon Web Services’ vice president of global data centers, told Semafor.

But so far, those actions haven’t appeased Martorana or many others.

In one case, residents of a Manassas neighborhood called Great Oak complained about the constant buzzing coming from four nearby Amazon data center buildings — and specifically, from the 400 fans across their roofs that cool the servers inside, according to Dale Browne, who led the neighborhood’s homeowners association at that time. Amazon replaced the fans in 2023, Browne said, costing roughly $40 million by his calculations. (Amazon wouldn’t confirm the details.)

“Our engineers designed and implemented solutions that residents confirm have reduced sound levels, and those reductions have been validated by independent acoustic experts,” Miller said.

The updates reduced the tech campus’ noise output but created a new problem that has residents grumbling: The changes lowered the pitch of the sound, which now sends picture frames and dishes rattling in nearby homes, Browne said.

He and others are now working to change the county’s noise ordinance so Amazon is no longer in compliance and must take further action. Great Oak “was a wonderful place,” said Browne, who has lived in the neighborhood for 31 years. “It’s being destroyed.”