6 interesting stories you may have missed during the 6 failed House Speaker votes
The News
As the U.S. House of Representatives tried, and failed, for a sixth time to elect a leader, the political drama has dominated TV news coverage, while play-by-play updates about each of the six votes consumed much of U.S. social media chatter.
Here are six stories you may have missed amid the distractions of the 48-hour Capitol Hill drama.
The Stories
- In California, a Black family recently won an effort to regain a plot of beachside land that was taken from their descendants by the government nearly 100 years ago. Now, they plan to sell the land to Los Angeles County for $20 million, NPR reported.
- At least 60 academics in Afghanistan have resigned in protest of the Taliban’s recent decree banning women from higher education, The Guardian reported.
- U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is looking into a plan that would require all students in England to study math until they turn 18, but critics say the plan won't be possible without more math teachers, according to the BBC.
- With the baguette supply at risk, energy suppliers in France will allow bakeries to negotiate their new payment plans so they don't go out of business, per CNBC.
- Telsa shares dropped 12.2% on Tuesday, "the worst day for Tesla shares in more than two years," following what was the worst year ever for Tesla shares, per CNN Business.
- It's now illegal for some foreigners in Canada to buy homes, as a two-year-ban aimed at relieving housing costs for residents goes into effect, the BBC reported.