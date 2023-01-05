People panic buy diapers in China after social media rumors of omicron variant symptoms

According to local media reports, a post on Weibo suggesting that the XBB.1.5 variant causes severe gastrointestinal issues began trending on Dec. 31. Subsequent posts linked to the trend began advising people to buy diapers as well as antidiarrheal supplements like diosmectite.

By Jan. 2, there were also over 900 million mentions or searches for "diosmectite" on WeChat, according to the WeChat index tool. Soon after, there were reports of pharmacies running out of the supplement and diapers as residents stockpiled supplies.

The shortage forced health officials to issue statements informing the public that there is no evidence to suggest that the new variant causes more severe gastrointestinal symptoms compared to previous strains. Officials also advised residents to refrain from panic buying diapers.