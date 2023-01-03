Republicans rejected Kevin McCarthy as speaker and now the House is in chaos

Some 19 Republicans voted for members other than McCarthy on the first ballot. The vote marked the first time since 1923 that Congress did not elect a speaker on the first try. Republicans won 222 seats in the midterm elections and McCarthy cannot lose more than four votes.

McCarthy, who faces a rebellion from conservatives suspicious of his commitment to their cause, has vowed to continue holding votes until opposition cracks.

"No matter how many times it takes, Kevin McCarthy," Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y. said as she cast her vote.

A second ballot did little to resolve the situation. Conservative Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio gave a speech nominating McCarthy on the House floor minutes before that vote, citing the need to unite against Democratic policies and clamp down on spending.

But Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla. followed up by nominating Jordan as speaker — and all 19 of the prior anti-McCarthy holdouts proceeded to vote for him.

Holdouts are demanding concessions on rules, committee assignments, and policy demands that would give the more influence, which McCarthy allies worry will give the speaker — whoever they are —too little flexibility to govern.

“We’re just not going to allow the tail to wag the dog in this,” Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, a McCarthy backer, said before the vote. “We’re going to move forward — as many votes as it takes.”

It’s possible that the procedural details matter less than the people involved, though, and that a critical mass of conservatives do not trust McCarthy to lead them and confront President Biden’s administration, full stop.

“Kevin McCarthy is not the right candidate to be Speaker,” Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C. said in a statement explaining his vote for Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz.

If it becomes clear McCarthy lacks support, Republicans may be tempted to turn to a backup nominee to unify the party, with Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La. the most frequently discussed option.

Some McCarthy allies have also warned conservatives that they might look across the aisle to find a compromise speaker who could garner Democratic votes, though so far there’s little sign Democrats are interested in playing ball.