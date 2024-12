South Korean cryptocurrency entrepreneur Do Kwon was extradited to the US on Tuesday, Montenegro authorities said.

The co-founder of Terraform Labs has been wanted by Washington and Seoul for months after the collapse of the TerraUSD and Luna tokens he developed on charges including fraud and conspiracy.

Kwon went on the run after the $40 billion collapse of the two cryptocurrencies in 2022, sending crypto markets into disarray. He was arrested in Montenegro in March 2023.