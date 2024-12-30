South Korea faces twin crises as political turmoil deepens

South Korea was hit by upheaval as authorities sought an arrest warrant for the country’s impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol while investigators launched a wide-ranging inquiry into a plane crash that killed 179 people.

Law enforcement plans to question Yoon over allegations of abuse of power and insurrection linked to his short-lived imposition of martial law in early December. The South Korean Parliament last week also impeached Prime Minister and then-acting President Han Duck-soo.