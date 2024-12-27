South Korea impeaches acting president

South Korean lawmakers impeached the country’s acting president on Friday, accusing him of impeding efforts to complete the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The country has been gripped by a political crisis since Yoon attempted to impose martial law earlier this month, citing “anti-state forces.” His case now sits before Seoul’s constitutional court, with six of nine justices required to cast affirmative votes required to uphold the impeachment, but only six currently sit on the bench: Acting President Han Duck Soo blocked the appointment of three others, drawing uproar from the legislature.

The domestic turmoil is triggering global reverberations: Yoon has been a staunch US ally and his impeachment could lead to a major shift in Seoul’s foreign policy, The New York Times noted.