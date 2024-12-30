Biden announces last-minute $2.5 billion aid package to Ukraine

Outgoing US President Joe Biden announced nearly $2.5 billion in new security assistance to Ukraine Monday, in what could be his administration’s last such package before Donald Trump takes office in January.

“At my direction, the United States will continue to work relentlessly to strengthen Ukraine’s position in this war over the remainder of my time in office,” Biden said.

It comes as the Russian defense ministry said Moscow and Kyiv had exchanged hundreds of prisoners in a deal brokered by the United Arab Emirates. Western officials are increasingly voicing their expectation that peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia may begin as soon as 2025, with Trump saying ending the war is a top priority for his presidency.