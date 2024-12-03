Ukraine pushes for NATO membership as allies mull post-war security plans

In a letter to NATO states, Ukrainian officials said Kyiv would not accept anything less than full NATO membership to guarantee the country’s future security ahead of the alliance meeting this week.

The alliance has previously said Ukraine is on an “irreversible” path into NATO, but a formal invitation has not been issued, and its 32 members are divided over the possibility.

Germany’s foreign minister said Ukrainian membership remains a matter of debate, and would be considered alongside other “elements of peace,” like troop withdrawals and Ukraine’s reconstruction. NATO chief Mark Rutte stressed that the alliance’s gathering this week would focus on military aid to Kyiv and not the outlines of a potential settlement.