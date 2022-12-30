After a 2-year break, Germany's fire officials are stressed out about New Year's Eve fireworks

After a two-year pandemic hiatus, fireworks will be allowed in Germany this New Year's Eve.

That has some fire and health officials in lively, packed cities like Berlin stressed out, as civilians will once again be able to freely fire off bottle rockets and firecrackers.

With dry and windy conditions expected, Berlin's fire department is preparing for a bad night and plans to triple its staff, the Berliner Zietung newspaper reported, with almost 1,500 firefighters on call.

Large cities across the county are preparing for a return to pre-pandemic New Year's norms.