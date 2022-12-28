These countries are implementing COVID restrictions for travelers from China
As China continues to struggle with a massive COVID surge weeks after abandoning most zero-COVID policies, the United States as well as some countries in Asia and Europe are implementing new restrictions for Chinese residents on entry.
India, Japan, Italy, Malaysia, Taiwan, and the U.S. are now either requiring travelers from China to undergo a COVID test or are increasing virus surveillance measures.
South Korea is expected to announce new measures on Friday, and the Philippines is debating whether to implement similar measures.
U.S. health authorities on Wednesday announced that airline passengers arriving from China will be required to take a COVID test before arrival in the U.S., no more than two days before departure. Both self-administered antigen and clinic-administered PCR tests are acceptable.
The rules also apply to passengers transiting through a second destination before arriving in the U.S. People who have tested positive for COVID more than 10 days before the flight can opt to provide documentation of their infection rather than a negative test.
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) noted that while COVID variants continue to surface in countries around the world, China's "reduced testing and case reporting" and "minimal sharing of viral genomic sequence data could delay the identification of new variants of concern if they arise."
The measures take effect on Jan. 5.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday announced that all travelers who have travelled within China within the last seven days will be required to undergo a COVID test on arrival in Japan. Those that test positive will have to quarantine at a designated facility for a week.
The government is also limiting the amount of flights from China, and only four airports in Japan will be allowed to process arrivals from China.
The measures will take effect on Dec. 30.
Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday announced that all travelers inbound from several Asian countries, including Thailand, South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong, and China will need to undergo a COVID test upon arrival. Passengers who test positive will be required to quarantine.
Mandaviya had previously told parliament that the new restrictions were due to a surge in cases in China, according to Al Jazeera.
While Malaysia is not currently requiring testing for inbound passengers from China, the Ministry of Health on Tuesday said that it is strengthening its virus tracking and surveillance systems, according to state news agency Bernama.
Italy's health ministry on Wednesday announced that all passengers arriving from China must undergo a COVID test, effectively immediately.
Milan's regional health chief on Wednesday said that the measures were necessary after finding that nearly half of all passengers arriving on two flights from China tested positive for the virus.
Starting Jan. 1, all airline passengers from China and boat passengers arriving at two offshore islands will need to test for COVID upon arrival in Taiwan, the country's epidemic control office announced on Wednesday. The measures do not apply for arrivals from Hong Kong and Macau.
Those who test positive will be able to quarantine at home. The guidelines primarily impact Taiwanese residents and their family members, as Chinese tourists have been prohibited from visiting Taiwan since 2019.
There are concerns over the lack of transparent data from China about its COVID cases, according to the Washington Post.
According to internal government documents obtained by the Financial Times, 250 million people in China caught COVID in the first 20 days of December, but state media only reported 62,592 symptomatic cases during this time frame.
Videos and photos from China appear to show overwhelmed hospitals and funeral homes despite officials insisting that the situation remains under control. Pharmacies are also experiencing a severe shortage of cold and flu drugs, including ibuprofen and acetaminophen, as people "panic buy."
One viral video appeared to show people raiding a pharmacy that was reportedly handing out free fever medication.
- The Financial Times reports that China is running low on the only foreign-made, anti-viral drug approved by health authorities: Paxlovid. According to the paper, the country's elite are stockpiling the drug and using it to treat family members infected with COVID or to "curry favor with business associates."