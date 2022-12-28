These countries are implementing COVID restrictions for travelers from China

As China continues to struggle with a massive COVID surge weeks after abandoning most zero-COVID policies, the United States as well as some countries in Asia and Europe are implementing new restrictions for Chinese residents on entry.

India, Japan, Italy, Malaysia, Taiwan, and the U.S. are now either requiring travelers from China to undergo a COVID test or are increasing virus surveillance measures.

South Korea is expected to announce new measures on Friday, and the Philippines is debating whether to implement similar measures.