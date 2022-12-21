Video shows Chinese residents storming a pharmacy giving out free meds amid drug shortage

A video that went viral on Weibo -- China's version of Twitter -- shows the moment people stormed a pharmacy that was reportedly handing out free fever medication as the country faces a drug shortage amid a COVID surge.

As customers crowd the store, a man -- who local media identified as the store manager -- is heard shouting, "What am I supposed to give you? I'm giving you my life!"

Despite his plea for customers to calm down, the patrons continue to grab large quantities of medication.

"Just grab them with your hands; grab them and leave," one woman is heard saying in the video.

According to local media, the owner of the store later posted about the incident on Weibo, writing that it was "heartbreaking" that nobody helped him from stopping "unqualified" people from taking the medicines.