'A tinderbox': Serbia-Kosovo tensions over license plates and roadblocks has Europe on edge about a second war

Serbia's move to place its troops on the border with Kosovo in "the full state of combat readiness" Tuesday marked the latest escalation in tensions between the two Balkan nations, and led to further worries that eastern Europe could be on the brink of another armed international conflict.

"The tensions on the ground are on a higher level than we’ve seen in more than a decade," Damir Marusic, a senior fellow with the Atlantic Council’s Europe Center, told Semafor. "It's a tinderbox, and a spark could set it off."

Here's what you need to know about the situation.