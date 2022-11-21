Kosovo, Serbia leaders fail to reach agreement on license plate dispute

"After many hours of discussion...the two parties did not agree to a solution today," said EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. "I think that there is an important responsibility for the failure of the talks today and for any escalation and violence that might occur on the ground in the following days."

The dispute stems from Kosovo's long-running call for the country's ethnic Serb minority to switch their old Serbian license plates for Kosovo-issued ones. Tensions flared up earlier this year when Pristina announced a two-month window for drivers to make the change, triggering sometimes violent protests.

Borrell said the EU suggested a proposal to diffuse tensions on Monday that was accepted by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic but rejected by Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti.

Earlier Radio Free Europe reported that Kosovo police will start issuing fines of up to 150 euros ($154) for drivers using old plates starting on Tuesday, while EuroNews said the government may also issue driving bans for people who refuse to switch over.