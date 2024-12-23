Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2024 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

Nissan and Honda announce merger plans

Paige Bruton and Tom Chivers
Dec 23, 2024, 6:15am EST
businessEast Asia
Makoto Uchida, Director, Representative Executive Officer, President and CEO of Nissan Motor Corporation and Toshihiro Mibe, Director, President and Representative Executive Officer of Honda, hold a joint press conference on their merger talks, in Tokyo, Japan.
Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

Nissan and Honda signed a preliminary merger deal that would create the world’s third-largest automotive company.

The memorandum of understanding between the two car giants should lead to formal negotiations closing by June and the formation of a holding company by August 2026. Nissan has an existing alliance with Mitsubishi and the three companies combined would have a valuation of over $50 billion.

But the deal is a sign of weakness more than strength: Nissan has struggled since its former chairman was arrested in 2018 on fraud charges, and all three companies are losing ground, especially in China, to the growth of Chinese electric vehicle makers such as BYD.

A chart showing a group of automakers global sales in millions for 2023.
AD
AD