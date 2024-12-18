Japanese auto giants Honda and Nissan eye merger to head off Chinese competition

Japanese automakers Honda and Nissan are exploring a merger as a form of self-defense from the growing dominance of rival Chinese car firms.

Discussions were accelerated after Foxconn approached Nissan about acquiring a stake in the company, and Renault SA — which owns 36% of Nissan — will also have a say in any deal, Bloomberg reported.

The mammoth agreement — which could also include Mitsubishi Motors, Nikkei reported — would create the world’s third-largest auto company, girding the Japanese market against China’s fast-growing electric-vehicle manufacturers, which are eating into legacy firms’ footprint in Asia and elsewhere.