Serial killer Charles Sobhraj feeling 'great' after 20 years in jail, insists he is 'innocent'

Nepal’s Supreme Court this week ordered Sobhraj be released on health grounds. Court justices ruled that “keeping him in the prison continuously is not in line with the prisoner's human rights,” according to a verdict obtained by AFP.

He was serving a 21-year sentence in Nepal for the murder of two backpackers, Connie Jo Boronzich, 29, and Laurent Carriere, 26, in 1975. Sobhraj was arrested for their deaths on a visit to Nepal in 2003. He maintains that he is innocent.

Sobhraj, 78, is thought to have been responsible for the murders of around 20 backpackers in Asia in the 70s and 80s. He is believed to have drugged their food or drinks before robbing them.

In 2021, Netflix released a dramatized series, titled The Serpent, focused on Sobhraj’s murders in Thailand in the 70s.