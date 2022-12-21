Serial killer who inspired Netflix series ‘The Serpent’ to be freed from prison on health grounds

Sobhraj was serving a 21-year prison sentence in Nepal for the murder of two backpackers Connie Jo Boronzich, 29, and Laurent Carrière, 26, in 1975. While in prison, he was being treated for heart disease and underwent a cardiac operation in 2017.

The serial killer was the subject of a dramatized Netflix series titled The Serpent which was released in April 2021. The eight-part drama focused on Sobhraj’s murders in Thailand in the ‘70s.

Authorities estimate that he has killed at least 20 people across Asia, mostly backpackers. He was most active in the 1970s. Sobhraj also spent 20 years in an Indian prison before being released and returning to France. He later traveled to Nepal, where he was arrested.