A tough year for tech

This was a chaotic year for the technology industry, and not just because Elon Musk became the CEO of Twitter. Other companies that had grown rich and powerful during the old paradigm of the 2010s saw their stock prices crater and their dominance subside. Shares in Facebook parent Meta Platforms nosedived almost 65% this year, compared to a 30% drop for the Nasdaq. These are the stories that drove the chaos:

Metaverse mistake : Many tech companies, most notably Meta, spent 2022 doubling down on the so-called metaverse, an immersive virtual world where it turns out few people actually want to hang out. Tech executives struggled to explain the reasoning behind their pivot to the metaverse, but that didn't stop corporate brands from adopting it as a catch-all buzzword. Months later, nothing concrete has really emerged from all that hype.

Workers gaining power : Organized labor cracked high-profile, anti-union tech giants, with workers at two Apple stores and an Amazon warehouse in New York forming unions. Corporations tried using traditional anti-union tactics to squash these efforts, but were met with fierce resistance and widespread backlash on social media. Plus, when employees brought complaints to the Joe Biden administration's labor board, it repeatedly sided with them over employers.

: Organized labor cracked high-profile, anti-union tech giants, with workers at two Apple stores and an Amazon warehouse in New York forming unions. Corporations tried using traditional anti-union tactics to squash these efforts, but were met with fierce resistance and widespread backlash on social media. Plus, when employees brought complaints to the Joe Biden administration’s labor board, it repeatedly sided with them over employers. The great decoupling: When Biden took office, many analysts expected him to return to the Obama-era China strategy, prioritizing giving Beijing carrots over sticks. But 2022 proved that Biden is just as much of a China hawk as Donald Trump was, particularly when it comes to technology policy. Biden placed export controls on dozens of Chinese tech firms and announced tough restrictions on advanced semiconductors and related technology sent to the People’s Republic. The radical measures signaled that the U.S. is serious about “decoupling” its tech sector from Beijing.

Next year, the tech industry will continue grappling with many of the same issues it did in 2022, as well as some new ones. Here’s what we’re paying attention to: