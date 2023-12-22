US abstains on UN vote, allowing Gaza aid resolution to pass

The U.S. refrained from blocking a watered-down U.N. Security Council resolution Friday to increase aid into Gaza after days of delays, amid a deepening humanitarian crisis in the war-stricken territory.

The resolution, sponsored by Arab states, called for a major increase in aid to desperate civilians in the Gaza Strip, dropping calls from an earlier version for a suspension of hostilities.

The U.S. did not vote in favor of the resolution, but rather abstained, allowing it to pass. As a permanent member of the council, the U.S. has veto power, and a “no” vote would have killed the measure.

It comes as Israel’s war against Hamas intensifies, with hundreds killed in the past 48 hours and more than half a million people facing starvation, according to the U.N., in what has been described as one of the deadliest campaigns in military history.

The vote had been delayed amid intense diplomatic wrangling over the wording of the resolution, which was sponsored by Arab states, moving from calling for a ceasefire to only creating the conditions for a truce.