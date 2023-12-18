US faces growing risks and isolation over Israel support

The U.N. Security Council is set to vote Monday on a fresh resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, less than two weeks after the U.S. vetoed a similar measure.

The U.S. was also in the minority in opposing a U.N. General Assembly resolution demanding a ceasefire last week.

Some analysts and world leaders have questioned whether Washington will face political and diplomatic repercussions for its continued support of Israel as the death toll rises in Gaza — even as President Joe Biden has acknowledged that Israel is losing international support.