Sam Bankman-Fried to live with his parents under home detention as part of $250 million bail agreement

Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of the now-defunct crypto trading agency FTX, will be released on a $250 million bail deal, a New York judge ruled on Thursday.

Under the agreement set by prosecutors, Bankman-Fried will be required to live with his parents in Palo Alto, Calif. under home detention that includes location monitoring. He will also be required to surrender his passport.

Bankman-Fried is an investor in Semafor.