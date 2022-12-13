Sam Bankman-Fried denied bail in the Bahamas

REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Disgraced crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried was denied bail in the Bahamas on Tuesday after being indicted by the U.S. on eight federal criminal charges, including wire fraud, securities fraud, and money laundering.

A judge in the Bahamas said Bankman-Fried's was at "great" risk of fleeing, given his access to financial resources, the New York Times reported. He will remain in custody of the Bahamian authorities.

"This is one of the biggest financial frauds in American history," Damian Williams, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, said during a press conference Tuesday.

Williams accused Fried of running a "series of interrelated fraud schemes" that misused customer and investor funds. He said Bankman-Fried also directed tens of millions of dollars in illegal campaign contributions to buy bipartisan influence, "and impact the direction of public policy in Washington."

Bankman-Fried is an investor in Semafor.