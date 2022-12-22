Women banned from Afghan universities for ‘not following dress code,’ education minister says

The Taliban banned women from attending universities in Afghanistan because they were apparently not dressing appropriately, the minister for education told state media, AFP reports.

"Those female students who were coming to universities from home were also not following instructions on hijab.... They were dressing like they were going to a wedding," Neda Mohammad Nadeem said in an interview.

REUTERS/Stringer

Nadeem also defended the move in a tweet, saying, "Islam does not allow women to engage in prostitution in the name of education. A woman is a man’s property & must serve him, not get educated," according to a translation by Shabnam Nasimi, the executive director of Conservative Friends of Afghanistan, a British advocacy group.