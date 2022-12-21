Male students walk out of classrooms to protest Taliban’s ban on women attending university

A day after the Taliban announced that Afghan women will no longer be able to attend university, videos circulating online showed male students in some universities in Kandahar and Nangarhar walking out of classrooms and protesting on campuses in solidarity with their female classmates.

According to Afghan news site Pamir News, some male professors have also resigned in protest.

Another video shared on Twitter appeared to show a classroom full of women breaking down in tears after hearing that they would be losing their education.