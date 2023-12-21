US and China finally resume military talks

The chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs spoke with his Chinese counterpart Thursday and discussed ways to maintain open communication and avoid miscalculations. It was the first time that senior military officers from the U.S. and China have spoken since July 2022 — which was just before military contacts were severed over Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.

The U.S. said the call was a sign that military ties are starting to return to normal, though other areas remain a source of increasing strain between Washington and Beijing.