The next ‘explosive’ conflict could be in the South China Sea

Diego Mendoza /

A Philippines military chief was onboard a vessel that a Chinese military ship rammed into this weekend, prompting Manila to call the actions “a serious escalation.”

The Chinese vessel reportedly targeted Philippines resupply ships en route to a navy base, shooting water cannons that “seriously damaged” one ship, and then “deliberately” ramming into another, according to Philippine’s National Security Council.

China’s aggression against the Philippines comes just weeks after officials from both countries met at the APEC summit in San Francisco to discuss ways to move forward peacefully in the South China Sea, a highly contentious area that China is expanding its military presence in.