The world’s dominant oil cartel is losing power

Angola will leave oil cartel OPEC, following a dispute over oil production quotas. The nation’s oil output has been sinking in recent years, and OPEC requested it cut its exports to 1.1 million barrels per day, below its current production levels.

“As a country, when we participate, it is to contribute, expecting results that align with our interests,” Mineral Resources Minister Diamantino Azevedo said. “When this doesn’t occur, we become redundant, and it no longer makes sense for us to remain in the organization.”

Angola is the latest member to quit the group in recent years, and its exit raises concerns over OPEC’s infighting and the cartel’s cohesion, Bloomberg reported, as its influence over the global oil trade continues to wane.