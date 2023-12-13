COP28 climate deal agreed

After nearly three decades of global climate negotiations that avoided specifically targeting the main cause of climate change — the burning of coal, oil, and natural gas — diplomats on Wednesday concluded the COP28 summit in Dubai with an agreement to “transition away from fossil fuels in energy systems, in a just, orderly and equitable manner, accelerating action in this critical decade, so as to achieve net zero by 2050.”

The deal falls short of the language that the most ardent activists and negotiators had called for, namely a complete “phase out” of fossil fuels. And it leaves some significant gaps, lacking specific targets for climate impact adaptation, leaving an open door for controversial carbon-capture technology, and eschewing a mandate for wealthy countries to ramp up financial assistance for clean energy in developing nations.

Still, the agreement leaves no ambiguity that the official policy of global governments is that the era of fossil fuel consumption and production is ending, an unprecedented statement.

“This is a much clearer call on 1.5 C than we’ve ever heard before,” U.S. climate envoy John Kerry told the summit after the agreement was adopted. “Everybody here should be pleased that in a world with war and all the challenges of a planet that is foundering, this is a moment where multilateralism has actually come together and attempted to define the common good. That’s the hardest thing in politics.”

The agreement is not legally binding, and will rely on individual countries to put in place the specific legal policies — from clean-energy tax credits and permitting reform to emissions regulation and financial disclosure rules — that will make the transition possible.

“An agreement is only as good as its implementation. We are what we do, not what we say,” said Sultan al-Jaber, the summit president. “We must take the steps necessary to turn this agreement into tangible actions.”