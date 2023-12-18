The global fallout of Houthi rebels’ attacks in the Red Sea

U.S. considers striking Houthi targets

Sources: Semafor

U.S. officials believe that the Houthi attacks represent an undeclared war by Tehran and are weighing a direct strike on the rebels against the risk of fueling a broader war with Iran, Semafor’s Jay Solomon reported. Biden administration officials are concerned that the rebels are working to destabilize global maritime trade in an attempt to undercut Israel and also raise the costs to the U.S. and allies for supporting Israel’s military campaign. The “fallout from the war in Gaza is allowing Iran to showcase the full extent of its region-wide capabilities,” Solomon wrote. The result is a major risk to international shipping: “Many former defense officials believe the U.S. has no choice but to strike the Houthis in order to keep global commerce flowing,” Solomon added.