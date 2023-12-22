Israel accepts Palestinian Authority role in post-war Gaza

The Israeli government, for the first time, signaled its willingness to allow the Palestinian Authority to govern the Gaza Strip after military operations against the militant group Hamas cease.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly insisted that the PA can’t return to Gaza due to what he says is the organization’s corruption and failure to condemn Hamas’s October 7 terrorist attack on southern Israel. Netanyahu’s position has increasingly placed him at odds with the Biden administration, which has already begun conferring with the PA’s leadership in the West Bank about its post-war role.

But on Thursday, Netanyahu’s national security advisor outlined a shift in the Israeli government’s position in an editorial published in Elaph, a Saudi Arabia-owned Arabic language news site headquartered in London. The Israeli government’s placement of the piece in Elaph is an effort to communicate directly to Arab governments that are expected to play a central role in financing the reconstruction of Gaza after the war, Middle East officials told Semafor.

“Beyond ensuring the security of our citizens, which we will not compromise on, Israel has no interest in controlling civil affairs in Gaza, and there will need to be a moderate Palestinian governing body that enjoys broad support and legitimacy,” National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi wrote. “It’s not for us to decide who this will be.”

He added: “In its current form, the PA finds this difficult to do, and it will require much work and the assistance of the international community and regional neighbors. We are ready for this effort.”

The PA, and its 88-year-old President Mahmoud Abbas currently run the West Bank but was pushed out of Gaza by Hamas in 2006 following 2006 general elections in the territory. Biden administration officials now say they’d like to see the West Bank and Gaza reunified under a “revitalized” PA leadership as part of a broader post-war process that could resume Arab-Israeli negotiations aimed at creating an independent Palestinian state.