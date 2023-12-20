Israel and Hamas appear open to new talks

Israel and Hamas appeared open to new talks after hostage negotiations broke down earlier this month following a temporary ceasefire agreement.

Hamas’ leader arrived in Cairo Wednesday for talks on a new ceasefire, a day after Israel’s president said the country “was ready for another humanitarian pause and additional humanitarian aid in order to enable the release of hostages.”

While an agreement seems to be some way off, officials on both sides have restarted informal talks through Qatari and Egyptian mediators. Israel is offering a one-week ceasefire to Hamas in exchange for three dozen hostages, Axios reported.